Sony introduces its first flagship X series with release of XZ

KUCHING: Sony has launched its first flagship smartphones of the X series, the Xperia XZ and Xperia X Compact, in Malaysia, with the camera being the major focus point.

According to media report, country director Andrew Cheong said the new triple image sensing technology in both of the Xperia models allows capture of blur-free images day or night.

“The technology includes an image sensor which provides a blend of high quality images and autofocus speed combined with predictive hybrid autofocus to intelligently predict and track subjects in motion for blur-free results,” he was quoted as saying at the launch in Malaysia, recently.

In a statement, Sony said, “Oozing camera excellence using Sony’s heritage in camera technology and in collaboration with our digital imaging engineers, the new models feature one of the most advanced cameras in a smartphone.

“Maximising Sony’s acclaimed image sensor, two additional assisting sensors have been added to become Sony’s triple image sensing technology.

“This allows you to capture beautiful images in motion with true to life colours in virtually any conditions. The technology is comprised of Sony’s original Exmor RS for mobile image sensor which provides a powerful blend of high quality image and autofocus (AF) speed combined with Predictive Hybrid AF to intelligently predict and track subjects in motion for blur-free results.

“Added to this is the Laser AF sensor with distance sensing technology, which captures beautiful blur-free photos in challenging low light conditions. And what’s more, you will enjoy superb true to life colours thanks to the RGBC-IRi sensor with colour sensing technology which accurately adjusts the white balance based on the light source in the environment,” it explained.

The 23MP main camera equipped to the Sony Xperia XZ not only gives you clear shots, but also super-fast start-up going from standby to capture in 0.6seconds at the touch of a dedicated shutter release button, ensuring you are ready to take the perfect shot whenever it might strike.

Design-wise, Sony said, “With its stunning loop surface design, the 5.2 inch glass display and metal back of the Xperia XZ become one, to provide a perfect fit and beautiful feel in the hand.

“The loop surface is inspired by a monolithic form, whilst ALKALEIDO metal with high brightness and high purity provides shine and a feeling of depth which both enhance its premium design.”

The Xperia XZ is also built to be water resistant.

Beneath its hood, Xperia XZ is driven by its Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. It said, the Snapdragon 820 processor with X12 LTE supports the ultimate in connectivity, graphics, photography, power and battery efficiency.