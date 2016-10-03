SRDC lists ways to dispose of rubbish in remote villages

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) advised residents living in areas that are inaccessible by roads to bury their rubbish, including solid waste.

Stressing on the importance of preserving the environment, its chairman, Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, however, said this applied only to solid waste or rubbish that could be disintegrated by earth.

“For bottles, cans, tins and metals, it is advisable to recycle them,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

He stressed that waste should never be thrown into rivers or places near longhouses.

Controlled burning could also be considered, but this method is limited only to paper and waste that could be burnt without emitting toxic smoke.

“We are still looking for the best way to help residents in inaccessible areas to dispose of their waste with minimal harm to the environment and yet is cost effective.”

This included looking at how other councils handle this issue, he added.

In an interview last month, Sempurai said municipal services that needed to be enhanced were scavenging services and maintenance of rural roads.

But these were major challenges because areas under SRDC spanned five constituencies: Dudong, Tamin, parts of Kakus, Nangka and Bawang Assan.