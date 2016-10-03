Tian Chua: Sabah PKR remains stable

KOTA KINABALU: PKR vice- president Tian Chua yesterday pointed out that Sabah PKR remains stable despite the resignation of its state chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin.

Tian in a statement responding to Lajim’s resignation, said that the PKR central leadership is disappointed by the latter’s decision.

“However, Sabah PKR remains stable as almost all the divisions are still with the party and its struggles. At the same time we will be improving the party’s organisation in the near future to ensure that the reformation agenda continues to be the basis of our fight for justice in the Land Below the Wind,” he said.

Tian added that Sabah PKR would continue to be an important component among the opposition in the state and would play an important role in ensuring autonomy for Sabah and its rights in Malaysia.

“We in PKR stress that we are ready and willing to work with all those who subscribe to the agenda of institutional reformation and the objective of toppling the Umno-BN regime,” he said.

Meanwhile Sabah PKR divisional leaders in a joint statement yesterday expressed their regrets towards Lajim, Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun and their former party comrades’ decision to leave the party to pursue the next phase of their political voyage.

Spokesperson for the leaders, Dr Roland Chia who is also a PKR National Supreme Council member, pointed out that it has been the party’s stand that lawmakers who won in the last general election have the moral obligation and the duty to serve the people through the party platform that they won on.

Sabah PKR, the Inanam assemblyman said, will go through a time of consolidation and will start the process of restructuring the state leadership by meeting all leaders of the 25 PKR divisions in Sabah within the earliest possible time frame.

“We will have a consensus among the 25 divisional leaders on the outcome of the new leadership structure. Like any appointmentof leaders, selection criteria would be drawn up to be inclusive from all regions within Sabah, gender and racial composition.

“Sabah PKR is here to stay as reflected in the majority of Keadilan divisional leaders pledging support to the party and leadership in fighting Institutional Reforms, Justice For All, Transparency and Rule of Law.