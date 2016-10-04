14 teams compete in 1st Sarawak Indian Badminton Tourney

Lo (eighth left) with Anthony (sixth left) gather for a photocall with officials and players. — Photo by Siti Aisyah Ramli Lo presenting the championship trophy to a team leader.

KUCHING: LBC’B’ from Johor emerged champion for the men’s category of the inaugural Sarawak Indian 3-on-3 Badminton Tournament held at Kuching Indian Association Hall on Sunday.

Friday Club, also from Johor, was runner-up while Gasak IV and Serakup, both from Kuching, were third and fourth respectively.

The top four teams received cash prizes of RM500, RM400, RM300 and RM200.

Usha/Bina won the women’s title ahead of Sheila/Puspa (runner-up) and Shamily/Shalu (third).

The three teams won RM150, RM100 and RM60.

Fourteen teams, including five women’s teams, took part in the two-day tournament jointly organised by the Kuching Indian Association, Kuching Hindu Youth Organisation and Sarawak Kabaddi Association.

Of the 14, three hailed from Johor and the rest from Sarawak.

Batu Kitang assemblyman and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang remarked that badminton is a sport which has brought honour to Malaysia.

“We hope to see another Datuk Punch and that the Indian community will continue to produce badminton stars. I am proud of the Indian community in Sarawak especially those in Kuching,” he said during the closing ceremony as he recalled top Malaysian shuttler Punch Gunalan from the 1970s.

“I’ve participated in quite a number of events especially at Jalan Arang here. I am very impressed with the co-operation among the community. You have to continue to stick together as a community so that you can look after one another,” he added.

Lo picked out Kuching Indian Association advisor Anthony Ramanair as one who led by example.

“He is a strong point of the community,” he said, adding that Anthony used to serve as an MPP councillor.

Lo also pledged a RM2,000 minor rural project fund for the tournament.