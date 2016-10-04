233 players for Borneo Junior Squash Open

KUCHING: Squash Association of Kuching will host the 2nd CMS Borneo Junior Open at the Sarawak Squash Centre here from Oct 7-9.

The tournament was organised by Miri Squash Association last year.

A total of 233 players will be taking part in the three-day event. Thirteen are from other countries (Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Pakistan) with the rest from all over Malaysia. Kuching has 37 players in the mix with 29 from Miri and 3 from Sibu.

Among the names to watch out for are Australian top players Gregory Chan and Remi Young, Hong Kong’s Valerie Huang, Kedah’s Aira Aiman, Melaka’s Thanusaa Uthrian and Miri’s Nathan Kueh.

There are five age categories for both the boy’s and girl’s competition, namely Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 19.

The organisers are hoping to see a good crowd to watch the action at Sarawak Squash Centre at Jalan Diplomatik, Petra Jaya from Oct 7-9, starting at 9am to 7pm.