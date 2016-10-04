Bersih 5 convoy to run activities at Tamu Bintulu this Saturday

KUCHING: The Bersih 5 Convoy is expected to run a host of activities at the Tamu Bintulu this Oct 8 before proceeding to Sibu next for its statewide tour.

The convoy kicked off at Miri last Saturday and made a 200km journey to Bintulu the same day.

Bersih Sarawak vice chairperson Ann Teo encouraged individuals from all walks of life to join the convoy, which is expected to arrive here this Nov 19.

“Bersih 5 Convoy Sarawak and the rally on Nov 19 are meant as the platforms for the ordinary citizens to express their

concerns about the deteriorating state of governance in this country.

“We believe that there is no use to call for autonomy if the core institutions of government are not reformed,” she said in a press statement issued yesterday.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo was at the Miri flag-off ceremony.

The objectives of Bersih 5 are to continue calling for clean and fair elections, clean government and strengthening democracy, including the right to dissent; demand for the empowerment of Sarawak and Sabah; call for reform of the native land policy in Sarawak; bring back local government elections in Sarawak; and demand for more strategic and balanced development throughout Sarawak.