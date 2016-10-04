Bigger fund for Semadang River Tagang Festival next year

The newly crowned Miss Tagang Semadang 2016 Cincilin Voon Tarah (seated) with the runners-up. Foreign tourists busy at the handicraft booth. The fishing competition at the scenic part of the river.

KUCHING: The state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will allocate a bigger fund to organise the third edition of the Semadang River Tagang Festival next year.

Impressed with the success and the overwhelming response to the Semadang River Tagang Festival 2016 held on Saturday, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik said the allocation will be doubled for next year’s event.

Ik Pahon, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer (CEO), also requested the organisers of the festival to include another two more categories in the fishing competitions, namely the category of foreign citizens and tourists.

“The ministry will sponsor the prizes for both categories,” he said in his speech when closing the second edition of the festival at Kampung Semadang on Saturday night.

The festival was managed by Ma’asa Event Management and jointly organised by Agriculture Department Sarawak and Kampung Semadang Tagang Committeee with the Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as the main sponsors.

The co-sponsors were Special Affair Department, Maggi, Eastern Mall, Bluescope Lysaight Sdn Bhd and Persatuan Warisan Bumi Kenyalang. Ik Pahon said the organisers of the festival must make the event as an annual festival in the tourism calendar as it was the only festival of its kind in the state and because of its high potential as a tourism product.

“Besides the potential to attract both local and foreign tourists to this village, the Semadang River Tagang Festival which is the only one of its kind in the state can also provide additional income to the villagers,” he added.

He reminded those living along the Semadang River, also known as Sungai Sarawak Kiri, to always maintain the cleanliness not just for fish rearing but also for watersports like kayaking.

Meanwhile, 21 year-old university student Cincilin Voon Tarah was crowned Miss Tagang Semadang 2016 in the final of the beauty pageant held concurrently with the closing ceremony.

In second place was Felicia Fifie Serunan, 22, from Padawan and third was Fiona Wilson of Kuching.

Cincilin from Kuching won RM1,000 cash, a trophy and hamper while Felicia and Fiona received RM500 and RM300 respectively, besides trophies and hampers.

Consolation prize winners were Agnes Angie Martin of Miri, Winona Nathasa Banjos, Samatha Andra, Radmila Ronios Mara, Maria Madelina Sujie, Easter Jawai Paul and Selvia Lagoon James Pengos, all from Kuching.

The Semadang River Tagang Festival was declared open by Public Health Assistant Minister and Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil earlier on Saturday.

Dr Jerip, who is also the patron of the festival, when officiating at the opening of the festival hoped that the festival would continue to receive support from various parties.

He said the success of the festival would be able to supplement the income of local residents when it becomes popular as it would be visited by local and foreign tourists, adding service providers including homestay operators, kayak and transportation providers, handicrafts suppliers as well as local traders would benefit from the event.

A big crowd of people came to Kampung Semadang to visit the festival, while a total 320 people registered to participate in the fishing competition which offered attractive cash prizes.

The fastest catch title went to Debi Sapri Mus from Pontianak, Indonesia, while the most number of catches title were shared by Deso Noeh and Chin Joon Chiong. The heaviest catch title was grabbed by Archilles Callist.

Apart from fishing competition, other activities held during the festival were cooking competition sponsored by Maggi, watersports, exhibition, sales of food and beverages and children colouring contest.