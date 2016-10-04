Bumburing eager to work with Shafie, Lajim

KOTA KINABALU: Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Wilfred Bumburing is eager to have a working cooperation with former Umno vice president Datuk Mohd Shafie Apdal and former PKR Sabah chief Datuk Lajim Haji Ukin.

“I look forward to have a working cooperation,” he said to the Borneo Post when contacted to comment on the recent happenings involving several members of PKR and DAP who decided to quit their respective parties to join local-based opposition parties, yesterday.

He said he felt vindicated by the choices the members had made.

“I was questioned when I did not join PKR – now I feel vindicated because of the bitter experience. We were not in control of destiny and cannot say much,” he said.

Bumburing felt those who decided to ditch their respective Malaysian opposition parties for local-based ones were more likely to be influenced by the recent Sarawak election.

“Sabah-based interest can be effectively posed,” he said.

However he urged that local opposition parties must be united and must have a clear mind on representing the people.

“You cannot have personal interest,” he said.

Bumburing also reminded that local Sabahans wanted to be represented by local Sabah-based parties.

At the same time, he also stressed on the need for parties to tailor down to the aspirations of the people.

Among members of the opposition who had left their parties were Sabah PKR vice president Darell Leiking (Penampang member of parliament), Sabah PKR information chief Terrence Siambun (Moyog assemblyman) and Sabah DAP secretary Junz Wong (Likas assemblyman) as well as Lajim.

Sabah PKR secretary general Datuk Maijol Mahap and PKR Sabah Women Movement chief Johair Matlani had also resigned.

Rumours are rife that several other opposition party members in Sabah will be quitting their national-based opposition parties.

But this will not include deputy Sabah PKR chairperson Christina Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman who yesterday said she was staying with PKR.

Meanwhile, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee described that the latest exodus of leaders from PKR and DAP as a signal of the beginning of the end of the Malaya-based parties in Sabah.

“This is a good thing for Sabah, for Sabah’s autonomy and for the future of Sabah,” he said.

Yong also said the Gabungan Sabah (USA) council had already earlier publicised its stance with other Sabah local parties.

“So the statements of the new Sabah parties are welcome,” he said.

“We are returning to the politics when Malaysia was newly formed whereby only local Sabahan parties were in Sabah,” he said.