Council requests for overhead bridge at Unimas main entrance

KUCHING: The Samarahan District Council has requested for another overhead pedestrian bridge to be built at the main entrance of Unimas, where students have to cross the Samarahan Expressway.

The council’s chairman Dato Peter Minos said that despite the existence of traffic lights at this crossing, there are still risks of accidents especially at night, when there could be drunk and reckless drivers.

“Safety of students is paramount. Samarahan District Council has a heart for student safety.

“It is also concerned for those living off-campus and thus the council is working with private sector groups to provide affordable food and accommodation to them. The best and largest foodcourt is in fact coming up at Aiman Square with both the concern of off-campus Unimas and UITM students in mind.

“There are not less thn 10,000 off-campus students in Kota Samarahan,” he said in a press statement issued yesterday.

Minos lauded the completion of overhead pedestrian bridge at the old Unimas entrance.

“The government must be applauded for doing and completing the overhead bridge at the old entrance of unimas because it will prevent accidents affecting Unimas students crossing the busy Samarahan Expressway.

“In fact accidents did happen in the past when students crossed the expressway to Desa Ilmu for food or provisions,” he said.

On the growing and serious traffic jam problems especially at peak hours on working days at Kota Samarahan, Minos said things would be worked out with the Public Works Department (JKR).

“Samarahan District Council will meet federal Works minister, Datuk Fadillah Yusof to see how traffic jams at the expressway can be solved or at least reduced.

“Diversion roads and traffic lights at roundabouts will be suggested to federal JKR.

“We take full note on the anxiety of the public who face the frustrating traffic jams at Kota Samarahan and we are doing everything we can to alleviate the problem, as it is the duty of the council,” he said.