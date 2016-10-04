Customs operations affect business of importers

KOTA KINABALU: Umno has urged the Customs Department to have mercy on genuine importers and businessmen whose containers are being unnecessary detained at the ports here due to the ongoing operations against smuggled items.

Umno Penampang chief Datuk John Ambrose said a group of importers and businessmen had come to see him over their predicament where due to the operations by Customs, their goods and items which are correctly declared, are being delayed for two to three weeks before being cleared.

“They told me the many problems they faced. Other then port charges, they also have to pay extra for detention and demurrage charges. Some of the goods and items are perishable and any delay will cause further losses to them.

“Even worse for some importers, are that clients cancelled their orders due to the delay and the importers ended up holding the goods and items, causing even more losses.

“For some, they said they had no choice but pass the extra charges to consumers,” he said.

Ambrose said he was told that the operations started mid-August and are continuing and led by officers from the Customs headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“The importers and businessmen said they are genuine entrepreneurs whose businesses are adversely affected by the operations and questioned why Customs could not clear their goods and items fast to minimise their losses.

“They said they will have to close shop if it continues and hope the Customs Department will have mercy and come up with a solution where their operations will not be affected and that goods and items that are genuinely declared will be cleared fast,” he said.

Ambrose said he was also told that due to the accumulation of containers at the port which has limited space, clearance by Customs also took up some time, causing further delay.

He said while those who falsely declared their goods and items should be punished, those who are law-abiding should not be made to pay.

“The importers and businessmen told me that businesses nowadays are not as good as before and any extra costs and delays will greatly affect them,” he said.

Ambrose said he sympathised with the Customs Department as they are just doing their job, and checking each container is not an easy job but the department should come out with a ‘win-win’ situation where genuine importers and businessmen are not affected.