Don’t take liver cancer lightly, says surgeon

MIRI: The rising number of liver cancer patients in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia is cause for concern and more initiative should be taken to better care for the body’s largest organ.

Dr Liau Kui Hin, a general surgeon specialising in diagnosing and treating digestive cancers at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital said this during a recent interview.

He has more than 18 years of clinical experience in diagnosing and treating digestive cancers.

His primary clinical expertise is in the specialised care of liver, gallbladder and pancreatic cancers and disorders.

He was in Miri as a guest speaker for a community health talk on liver cancer.

The liver plays a major role in the human body for detoxification, hormone production, removing waste and toxins, regulating glycogen storage, the decomposition of red blood cells and plasma protein synthesis.

“Even with its many important roles, the liver is also the most ‘abused’ organ of the body owing to reasons such as unhealthy lifestyles, unbalanced dietary habits and frequent liquor drinking habits,” said Dr Liau.

Liver cancer patients are generally derived from three high risk groups.

“People with Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and Hepatitis C virus (HCV) may develop a chronic infection which can lead to cirrhosis (hardening of the liver). The damage increases the risk of liver cancer.

“The second group consists of those who are long-time alcoholics or those who frequently consume hard liquor or combinations of liquor which puts them at risk of cirrhosis.

“The third group which is more common nowadays are those with unhealthy lifestyles which causes them to have fatty liver – which, if left untreated, causes inflammation of the liver called steatohepatitis.

“Being the largest organ in the human body, the liver has a huge reserve. However, its ability to regenerate cells means that even when the liver is inflamed or damaged, the person may be unaware and still feel well enough to go about his or her daily routine.

“Thus, by the time the symptoms prevail, it would usually be very late. At times, more than 80 per cent of liver cells are already damaged before the body starts to send out alert signals. Those with obvious symptoms usually are at the late stage of liver cancer whereby the tumour has already grown to a huge size and it will come with pain, jaundice, yellowness of the eyes, etc. Therefore, the best way to detect liver damage is through annual screenings.”

In Singapore, he added, liver cancer is the third or fourth most common cancer which occurs among men.

The ethnic Chinese population in Malaysia and Indonesia may need to be especially cautious as liver cancer is among the top ten most common cancers affecting them due to the reason that incidence or the prevalence of HBV and HCV is very high within these communities.

“However, the good news is there is now an effective treatment specifically for HBV and HCV. It may be very expensive, but it leaves little side effect,” Dr Liau said.

However, liver cancer treatment could be further complicated by other health issues such as cirrhosis.

“Removing the tumour may seem easy. But the truth is we have to consider the impact on overall health which may worsen if we insist to proceed. Of course, by removing the cancer tumour, the procedure will ensure the liver will function as long as possible,” he said, adding that prevention is always better than cure and suggested changing lifestyles and dietary habits to protect the liver.

“Those who must include liquor as part of their social lifestyle must exercise self-control and drink moderately. A balanced diet is also vital to ensure that one does not overindulge in oily and fatty food. Of course, if you want to eat more, it would mean that one should also exercise more.”

He also suggested eating more natural foods as a great way to protect the liver.

“The liver is an organ which detoxifies and removes all waste and toxins from our body. If we eat a lot of processed or contaminated food, the poor liver has to work harder to eliminate these elements. It is also best to opt for a healthy diet with five different colours of food and fruits. These are great sources of vitamins and micronutrients.”

“Supplements should only be taken when one is either very choosey in their dietary intake, has a certain deficiency or food allergy or is subject to religious restriction, which leaves them no choice. But if you can eat everything, the normal diet is good enough,” he said.