‘Frog’ politicians not convinced of parties’ struggles – Yusof

LAHAD DATU: The action of some politicians to quit from the opposition parties shows that they are not convinced of the struggles of the parties.

However, Silam Umno Division head Datuk Mohd Yusof Apdal said the wave that had hit the state opposition parties would not threaten the position of Umno and Barisan Nasional in the state.

He said such situation often occurred before elections, and Umno with Barisan Nasional were prepared to face any parties.

“We already expected this situation, but I believe there is no party that will be able to beat Umno and Barisan Nasional and people in this state will continue to support us.

“Although this situation would likely increase their power if they unite, I believe if Umno and Barisan Nasional continue to unite, there is no party that will be able to threaten Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he added.

Yusof said this during a press conference after officiating at the Ma’al Hijrah celebration and My Masjid Carnival at Masjid Ar Raudahyesterday.

On Sunday, Sabah PKR chief Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin quit the party to set up his own political party. On the same day, Sabah DAP secretary cum Likas assemblyman Junz Wong and Sabah PKR information chief cum Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun also resigned their parties.

Sabah PKR Women movement chief Johair Matlani and Sabah PKR secretary general Datuk Maijol Mahap have also announced their resignation from the party, while three Sabah DAP leaders, namely deputy state chairman Joan Goh, vice chairman George Hiew and its treasurer have also quit the party.

Earlier, Yusof in his opening speech urged Muslims to strengthen Ukhwah and continue to unite for the development of the Muslim community.

He also told Muslims to always help each other and appreciate the history of the migration of the Prophet and make it as a guideline to become a united society.

During the celebration, Ismail Osman was crowned as Tokoh Ma’al Hijrah for his contribution to the Islamic development in this district.

A special award was also presented to Sari Arshad, the chairman of Masjid Ar Raudah committee.