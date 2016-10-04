Frozen food entrepreneur Kartini braces for global market

MIRI: Local entrepreneur Kartini Sarkawi, who started her frozen food business barely a year ago, is now eyeing the export market, especially Singapore and China.

Early this year, her company—Sixteen Twenty Nine Sdn Bhd—had the chance to showcase its products under the brand name `Rainia’ in China, and the response was overwhelming.

“All our products sold like hot cakes in China,” she told The Borneo Post recently. Also present was its business development director, Siti Hawa Sarkawi and operations director Ramzi Shahdan.

Kartini, who holds the managing director post, said the idea to start her own frozen food business came about after she realised offerings in grocery stores and supermarkets here were 99 per cent from the peninsula.

She then gathered her sister and other family members together to launch the venture, and they now have beef curry puff, chicken, sardin, seafood popia, and kelupis pulut to show for their efforts.

These foodstuffs have found its way to Mydin Kuching and two Emart outlets and small supermarkets here.

“We now want to tap the halal frozen food market in Singapore and China.”

On challenges facing the frozen food industry in the state, Kartini said the raw materials were relatively expensive, logistics a problem, and securing loans from banks a battle.

“We are not blaming anybody because everyone in the frozen food business faces the same problems.”