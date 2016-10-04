Happy days are back again for Kuala Baram fishermen

MIRI: Coastal fishermen at Kuala Baram are laughing all the way to the bank as they enjoy bountiful catches of ‘semuan’, a small shrimp. in shallow waters off the coast.

The “semuan” season is an annual boon for the fishermen as they could catch 500kg to 2000kg a day.

Halimah Bunsu, 41, who sells the shrimps by the roadside near the beach caught by her family when met at her stall yesterday said a kilogram of the shrimp is sold at RM 5 or RM 6 depending the catch of the day.

“If the catch was huge then, the semuan would be sold at a cheaper price which is RM 5 per kg while it would be RM 6 per kg if the catch was poor.

“The season actually started last week and it is a season that all fishermen look forward to, apart from the “bubuk” (krill) season,” she said.

Halimah, who is a single mother, said her relatives and children went out to the sea to catch the shrimps while she helped at the stall.

“We could earn between RM 2000 to RM 3000 daily from selling the semuan only. We also sell various types of fishes at the stalls,” she added.

When asked on how long the season lasts, Halimah said it would normally be between two to three weeks.

She added business had been good thus far as she promotes her stalls through social networking sites.

“Even though we can earn up to RM3000 a day from selling semuan now, it is actually just half of what we normally make during bubuk season,” Halimah said.

She said they could sell between RM5000 to RM7000 a of bubuk a day during its season early this year.