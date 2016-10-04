Latest News Sabah 

Helicopter crashes in Tawau school compound, at least 20 injured

A picture taken at the scene which apparently shows the crash site at the school.

A picture taken at the scene which apparently shows the crash site at the school.

A Nuri helicopter has reportedly crashed in the compound of SMK Balung Tawau in Sabah, about 40km from the city centre this morning (Oct 4).

Early reports state that at least 21 people, including students, have been injured in the crash.

A student of SMK Tawau

A student of SMK Balung Tawau sits in a daze after the crash.

Developing story, more to follow

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (100%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of