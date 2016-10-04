Hishammuddin directs RMAF to investigate helicopter emergency landing

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has directed the Royal Malaysian Air Force to carry out an investigation into the emergency landing of its Nuri helicopter in Tawau today.

“I have directed RMAF chief, General Tan Sri Roslan Saad to personally monitor the investigation to identify the cause,” he said in his official Facebook.

The helicopter crash landed on the roof of the Living Skills centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Balung, Tawau, Sabah.

Hishammuddin said his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum and Roslan, together with Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan who is also Tawau UMNO chief would visit the area and meet with administrative staff and students of the school.

He also expressed relief that the crew and passengers were safe following the 9.45am incident.

Fourteen personnel were injured and rushed to Tawau Hospital. Five students of the school also sustained injuries. – Bernama