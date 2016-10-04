Icing for Malaysia Day at Little Baker contest 2.0

KUCHING: Eighty children took part in the second Little Baker Competition 2.0, which was held at The Hills shopping mall last Sunday.

This exceeded their expected target of 70 participants (below 12 years old), said a spokesman, who said they had to turn away any more walk-ins after their 80th (blank) cake was taken up in the decoration contest.

Organised by SUPP Youth and Women section, this was a celebration of Malaysia Day.

SUPP assistant secretary-general Bong Lian Huan represented SUPP vice president Datuk Lily Yong Lee Lee at the event.

He conveyed Yong’s hope that this Little Baker Competition will continue as an annual event as it allows children to explore their creativity through cake decorating, and express what Malaysia Day meant to them on a different medium.

Bong added that it was time for history textbooks to reflect the fact that Sarawak is in an equal partnership with Peninsular Malaysia.

“It is a form of recognition with Sept 16 (now) declared a public holiday. I hope that textbooks will be updated accordingly,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Election Commission (EC) must take the demographic into consideration in its re-delineation exercise or risk looking too much like gerrymandering.

Also present was event organizer Stanley Lau.