Juanda disappointed over long delay in construction of bridge

KUCHING: Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya regrets that the Batang Igan Bridge project in Mukah has been delayed for at least 10 years.

Even though Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof recently announced that the project would commence in 2018, Juanda said residents in Daro, Matu, Igan and the surrounding area are getting impatient as they had to rely on the ferry service which is inconvenient.

“I was made to understand that the plan to construct Batang Igan Bridge was first put on record in 2002. Which means the project had been delayed for 14 years.

“I cannot bring myself to face residents who always ask me about the status of the project,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo here yesterday.

Juanda said the project should be given priority as other bridge projects, which were proposed much later had been completed or were in the process of implementation.

“What I am bringing up here reflects the feelings of residents in my constituency, there should not be any more delay as emotion is running high.

“Imagine what they are going through when they wait for their turn at the ferry point. It is not a couple of minutes but hours of waiting particularly during peak times.”

He said by voicing out the people’s problems he was fulfilling his role as their elected representative and not picking up faults with the government.

“I have confidence that the government can do better for the people. In the meantime, I also appreciate relevant parties that had played their role in the proposal for the project.”

Last Friday (Sept 30), Fadillah said the construction of Batang Igan Bridge had been approved in the Rolling Plan 2 under the 11th Malaysia Plan for the year 2017.

The project was estimated at about RM300 million, a cost which included the 4km road leading to the proposed bridged, he added.

“Preliminary design works should start soon; construction by 2018, at the latest,” he said, The bridge would be 1,336m to 1,800m, depending on the location of the structure which has yet to be decided.