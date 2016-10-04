Kiss of life saves boy in hotel pool

MIRI: Two friends turned hero to save a six-year-old boy from imminent drowning with CPR in a dramatic rescue from the swimming pool of a hotel at Jalan Temengong Datuk Oyong Lawai Jau here yesterday morning.

The boy is currently being treated at Miri Hospital as at press-time.

On the near-tragic morning, the boy was spotted floating unconscious in the pool at around 10.55am.

“We were strolling nearby when we saw the boy’s father dive in and shouting for help,” said one of the men known only as ‘Fadli’.

The two grabbed the boy from the father and lifted him out the pool and swiftly did CPR on him.

“Fortunately for us, about a month ago our company organised a safety course which included CPR (mouth-to-mouth cardiopulmonary resuscitation); it definitely helped us today,” said Fadli.

An ambulance from Miri Hospital was immediately mobilised to the scene after receiving an alert.

It was learnt that the boy’s family was on a holiday trip in the city for the past three days and was staying at the hotel. The father had taken his son for a swim at the pool when the drama unfolded.