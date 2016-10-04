Lau keeps word to help upgrade church hall

SIBU: United People’s Party (UPP) Pelawan Branch head Kapitan Datuk Janet Lau has continued to serve the community even though she did not win the Pelawan seat during the last state election in May.

During an earlier visit to Bahagia Methodist Church before the state election to mingle with members and Kampung Bahagia Jaya residents, she learnt the church needed to upgrade its community hall.

The church had made used of an empty space between two buildings by putting up a connecting roof to construct the hall.

Church leaders wanted to build suspended walls at the open ends to prevent the hall from getting wet during rainy weather.

As Lau was busy then with election preparations, she promised to return to help.

She later contributed steel bars to construct the 24ft x 30ft walls on each side of the hall.

On Sunday, accompanied by her team of leaders, Kampung Bahagia Jaya residents and church members, Lau returned to the church and was pleased to see the upgrading of the hall was completed.

The church committee headed by chairman Lee Sieu Tung thanked Lau on behalf of the church members before presenting her with a token of appreciation.

Lau spent some time with the church members before moving on to inspect Lane 1A in the village.

The residents pointed out that an accident-prone curved stretch of road was causing numerous vehicles to skid into the drain as they could not see oncoming cars.

They had appealed to Sibu Municipal Council for remedial works but it had not been looked into.

Lau agreed to help, saying she would discuss the matter with the council and that she wanted to understand the problem first before calling on the council to work for its solution.

Also present during Lau’s visit were Pastor Sia Pik Hao and Penghulu Teng Swee Ho.