Likas rep had enticed party leaders to quit DAP – chairman

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP chairman Stephen Wong Tien Fatt alleged that his former secretary cum Likas assemblyman Junz Wong had enticed party leaders to quit DAP by feeding them hope that the new party has the chance of becoming the next government.

Stephen said Junz and the several leaders who had left DAP had betrayed the party.

“I do now know what information the new party has been telling him (Junz) that makes him believe that the party can be the next government.”

Stephen disclosed that he was shocked when Junz first approached him and trying to convince the former to join the new party.

“I asked him if he had become an agent for the new party.”

When Stephen refused, he said Junz moved on to persuade other DAP leaders to leave by giving them hope of being fielded as candidates in the next election.

According to Stephen, Junz allegedly told the leaders that they had no chance of contesting in the next election and could only remain as opposition members, but the new party had the chance of becoming the next government.

As the chairman of Sabah DAP, Stephen argued that he could not simply promise anyone that he or she would be fielded and thus some of the leaders opted to follow Junz’s footsteps by quitting the party, including deputy chairperson Joan Goh whom he described as lacking passion in politics as she rarely attended DAP functions or meetings.

On top of that, Stephen said Junz even asked him to talk to the top leadership of DAP about not contesting in order to let the local political party fight in the next election.

“He wants to join the new party, never mind. But he wants DAP to close shop.

“This person is too dangerous.”

Former Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin, secretary general Datuk Maijol Mahap, information chief Terrence Siambun, Women Movement chief Johair Matlani, Junz and Joan were among the state PKR and DAP leaders who announced their resignation from their respective parties in a press conference on Sunday.

The former Sabah PKR leaders have submitted application for a new political party while the ex-Sabah DAP leaders have yet to decide on which party they would join.