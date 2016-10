MIRI: A 45-year-old man collapsed and could not be revived at a massage parlour here yesterday.

Police arrived at the scene after being alerted to the incident at around 4.30pm.

It is learnt that the man, a local, was 20 minutes into a massage before he got up and collapsed.

A preliminary police investigation has ruled out foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death.

The body was taken to Miri Hospital for a post mortem.