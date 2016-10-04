Maria, Maria, Maria: Third gold for Sarawak athlete

Carrie flanked by Eveyle (right) and Mas Shahzatul on the long jump victory podium. — Photos by Rais Sanusi Carrie in action during the long jump final.

KUCHING: Sarawak athletes picked up five medals in their second day of the Sopma athletics competition at Stadium Sarawak yesterday.

Maria Melisa Mohd Mohtar, who bagged two golds in the first day, did not disappoint by winning the shot put with a best throw of 8.15m.

The silver and bronze went to Sabah’s Jyvalleycsa Joling (7.58m) and Nurul Faizah Noor Azizan (6.69m).

Maria’s teammate Carrie Kepani, who already won the 100m silver on Day 1, improved her performance by claiming the gold after leaping 4.00m to win the long jump.

She beat out Kedah’s Mas Shahzatul Arina (3.75m) and another Sarawakian Eveyle Latai Juan (3.69m).

Sarawak took another bronze from Chan Khing Hing who recorded 27.69m in the discus throw.Sabahan Abdul Asnain Nasin and Jesson Noel recorded 29.53 and 28.23m to win the gold and silver.

The fifth medal for the homesters was courtesy of Gabu Britis who cleared 9.78m in the triple jump to finish third behind Sabahan Jef Claudio Pius (11.13m) and Terengganu’s Muhammad Nur Hidayat (10.15m).