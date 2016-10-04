MFPC hopes to see lower income, corporate tax rates under Budget 2017

KUCHING: The Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC) hopes to see lower income and corporate tax rates introduced under Budget 2017.

MFPC vice-president for research and publication James Bong said Malaysians could look forward to seeing a people-friendly national budget, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament this Oct 21.

“In great anticipation, it (national budget) is certainly expected to be people-centric, while maintaining prudency as its top priority.

“It is our desire to see lower income and corporate tax rates be introduced since it has been reported that the GST (Goods and Services Tax) collection would hit the RM39 billion target,” he spoke at a seminar conducted by MFPC at a hotel here yesterday.

Bong said the council had the privilege to tie up with ‘Invest Smart’ – an investor empowerment initiative by Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC) set up with the key objective of raising of financial literacy awareness among Malaysians, especially women.

He said as women made up 49.3 per cent of the nation’s population, they should realise the importance of investments, especially those made through the capital market worth RM2.9 trillion.

Such awareness would help provide an insight on how money could work for them instead of them working for money, said Bong.

“For those who may not be familiar with MFPC programme, the Registered Financial Planner (RFP) is a financial planning qualification programme that was introduced in Nov 2002 by the then-governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, Tan Sri Datuk Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

“Since 2004, MFPC has been bringing financial planning education to Malaysians through RFP and later, the Shariah RFP programmes, as its key mission.”

Quoting official statistics, Bong said the number of female students enrolled in Malaysian universities last year was higher than that of male students across all levels, except for PhD programmes.

Moreover, he pointed out that female students comprised more than 64 per cent of enrolments in the country.

As such, he believed that introducing financial planning subjects to universities such as Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) would present an opportunity for undergraduates to pursue financial planning qualification programmes.

“Such move should ensure that they (undergraduates) will be equipped with a sound financial planning mindset to manage their own personal finance.”