Minister lauds rowing team winning challenge trophy in Brunei

LAWAS: Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan congratulates the Putera Kuala Lawas rowing team for winning the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Challenge Trophy for 30 paddlers Men Marathon event in Brunei recently.

Speaking at the Putera Kuala Lawas Appreciation Nite at Masjid Datuk PengiranMatussin in Kuala Lawas on Sunday night, Awang Tengah commended the contingent for their teamwork and solidarity in clinching the title in the regatta.

“Success instils confidence to go beyond just winning in regatta and this should be translated into your way of life, of learning from mistakes and doing what it takes to succeed,” he said.

The Putera Kuala Lawas team had dominated the race in recent years as they emerged champion four times in the last five years in this annual event with the only blip in 2013 when it came in third.

Awang Tengah, who is from Kampung Dato in Kuala Lawas and Minister of Industrial and Entreprenuership Development, Trade and Investment, was away on an official investment promotion mission in China when the team won the trophy.

The minister urged the community from three villages in Kuala Lawas to remain united and be wary of individualism which could jeopardise their quest for success.

“Do not let individualism , fault-finding and other negative traits to surface but remain humble, “.

He also urged local leaders to help their community be more confident and self-reliant in moving forward while keeping abreast with the challenges to drugs abuse and other social ills at bay.

The minister later gave away incentives to the winning Putera team and lucky draw prices.

Also present at the functuion were Limbang Resident Datu Maria Hasman, PBB executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek, SAO Sundar, LadinAtok, community leaders and Putera Kuala Lawas contingent leader Awang Damit Ali Hasan.