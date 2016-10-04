Ministry to get CITES clearance on python skin trade in Sarawak

KUCHING: Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans to get clearance from United Nation (UN) for the sale of python skin from Malaysia to the European market.

Its minister Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said at the moment Sarawak is very strict on conservation of pythons as the snake is classified as an endangered species.

Wan Junaidi explained that Malaysia is a signatory of the UN Convention of International Trade on Endangered Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) under the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) which decides on the culling and trade of endangered species.

“Once approval (from UN) is obtained the Malaysian government will determine control and licencing subject to CITES allowable quota based on reported population of protected reptiles. This means that CITES agrees on quota and we (government) regulate and control (the situation),” he explained.

Wan Junaidi said presently the quota for python skin trade in Semenanjung Malaysia is 168,000 and Sabah (3,000) but Sarawak has no quota as python is still under the protected list in the state.

Wan Junaidi disclosed that he will try to get an expert from Vietnam to come over to Malaysia to share his experience in rearing reticulated pythons and trading of the snake skins.

“The phyton skin business has big economic potential. I know an expert in Vietnam. He is a millionaire rearing reticulated python and trading on their skins.

“He is a young man and has no job other than keeping and selling python skin. As he is now an expert I will get him to come over to conduct seminars,” he said.