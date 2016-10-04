Ministry to launch STP at Tmn Susur Jambu on Oct 15

SARIKEI: The Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government will launch a Social Transformation Programme (STP) under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) initiative at Taman Susur Jambu here on Oct 15.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Fire Safety Section head Christia Corrin Tagol said this during a community service (gotong royong) at Taman Susur Jambu yesterday.

However, only programmes undertaken by Bomba would be featured on that day, she said.

Christia added that activities to be carried out by other agencies under the ministry like ‘Program Bandar Selamat’ and ‘Recycle’ have been rescheduled to another date.

Meanwhile, about 100 local residents and firemen from the Central Region (Sibu, Sungai Merah, Bintangor, Mukah, Song and Kapit) took part in the ‘gotong royong’ to spruce up Millennium Park and Nur Saadah Mosque.

“Cleaning and beautifying Millenium Park is the continuation of a similar activity carried out by firemen last week while the ‘gotong royong’ at Nur Saadah Mosque involved repairing the fence and related works,” she said.

The activity was part of the preparation for the STP launching ceremony and Tanjung Manis MP Datuk Norah Abdul Rahman had been invited to officiate at the event, she added.

The STP ceremony will also include the official launching of 10 community fire brigades and 12 ‘Kelab Keselamatan Kebakaran Kanak-Kanak’ or 3K Club comprising of eight existing and four newly formed ones.

Among those present at the ‘gotong royong’ were Deputy Sibu Bomba chief Mutalib Jaafar, Sarikei Bomba Station chief Suna Kaha and Bintangor Bomba Station chief Nicholas Beluli.