Motorists want to reclaim parking bays ‘booked’ by shops

MIRI: Residents here are demanding that Miri City Council (MCC) take stern action against shopkeepers placing stools, trolleys, rubbish bins and even no parking signs on parking lots in front of their premises to reserve the space for their own use.

A complainant Nur Faezah Mohd told The Borneo Post yesterday shopkeepers here had been doing this for a long time but enforcement officers from MCC seem to turn a blind eye on this illegal occupation of parking lots.

“The traders are occupying the parking lots and free spaces in front of their premises causing problem for motorists trying to find parking as Miri parking areas are congested especially in the heart of the city,” she said.

She pointed out that the most critical areas are at Taman Jade Manis, China Street and especially parking bays near the present Miri wet market.

Nur said she saw a lady car driver trying to remove a plastic container placed in a parking lot but was told by the worker of the shopkeeper to look for another space.

A visitor from Gadong, Brunei, Awangku Bungsu Pengiran Durahman said he too often found stools or chairs placed on parking lots in the city.

He said the local council must stop these selfish shopkeepers from doing this as parking lots are meant for public usage.

“Making matters worse, parking lots in the heart of Miri city are limited for shoppers and visitors to park their vehicles especially every Friday and weekends, “ he said when asked to comment on the situation.