Najib hosts lunch in honour of Brunei Sultan

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor hosted an official luncheon today in honour of the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and his consort Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha at Seri Perdana here.

Also present were Cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman; International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed; Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

During the lunch, the guests were entertained to music and dances by local artistes.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia beginning yesterday, during which he will attend the 20th Malaysia-Brunei Darussalam Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, who arrived earlier at Seri Perdana with her delegation, held a closed-door discussion with Rosmah.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha and the Brunei delegation then viewed various batik textile and batik garments on display at the Protocol Hall foyer. – Bernama