‘Opening hours at Sg Tujoh CIQ still 6am to midnight’

MIRI: The operating hours at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Centre (CIQ) in Sungai Tujoh are still from 6am to midnight.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, there has been no demand or request for the operating time to be cut short to 6am-6.30pm.

“For now, we maintain the operating hours at Sungai Tujuh Immigration CIQ (from 6am) till midnight; the same goes to the Limbang-Brunei Immigration checkpoints (in Tedungan and Pandaruan),” he told reporters here yesterday after having officiated at the closing of ‘Kembara Hijrah 2016’ at SMK Agama Miri, in connection with this year’s Maal Hijrah celebration.

The ceremony was witnessed by Bekenu assemblywoman Rosey Yunus, Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat, Sarawak Islamic Council chairman Datu Misnu Taha, political secretaries to chief minister Julani Mokhtar and Sarkawi Suhaili, as well as event co-organising chairman Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah.

Adding on, Abang Johari who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, believed that shorter operating hours would adversely impact Sarawak, especially its tourism industry, as plans were underway to transform this city to become the main gateway for foreign and domestic tourists arriving from northern Sarawak, including those from Brunei.

On Aug 30 this year, the Brunei Times reported that Malaysia’s Home Ministry might shorten the operation hours at the CIQs, including Sarawak-Brunei checkpoints, to curb drug trafficking and smuggling of firearms.

It also reported the matter was being studied and discussed with Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Home Minister.

Prior to Sept 1 last year, the operating hours for the four Sarawak-Brunei checkpoints namely Sungai Tujoh CIQ near here, Tedungan and Pandaruan – both in Limbang, and Mengkalap in Lawas were from 6am to 10pm.

Sungai Tujuh CIQ has been registering the highest number of visitors among the four checkpoints, with an average of three million visitors crossing it annually.

On the proposed authorisation to Sungai Tujoh CIQ for it to issue visa-on-arrival (VOA) to tourists, especially those from Brunei, Abang Johari said he had written a letter regarding the matter to Ahmad Zahid.

Abang Johari said once the Home Ministry gave the nod to gazette Sungai Tujuh CIQ, it would be able to issue VOA for foreign tourists.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari regarded the Kembara Hijrah 2016 as a means to inculcate in Muslim youths a strong sense of responsibility, which was crucial in that they would take over the helm from present leaders in the future.

“With today’s world having so many challenges, they (youths) must equip themselves with good education and be able to adapt well to changes, according to the needs and trends brought about by globalisation.

“It is also important that the youths understand the teachings of Islam, which would guide then in moving forward. I hope their involvement in the ‘Kembara Hijrah’ would assist them in identifying the many paths towards success.”

Meanwhile, Kembara Hijrah camp commander Temenggong Abdul Rahman Fadzil said the first phase of the jamboree ran from Sept 14 to 17, involving 373 youths from nine mosques from across this division and also a surau in Marudi.

In breakdown, there were 37 youths from Masjid An Nur Pujut Tanjung Batu, 34 from Masjid Darul Hana Kampung Tunku Abdul Rahman, 28 from Masjid Al Firdaus Taman Tunku, 40 from Masjid Darul Ehsan Piasau Jaya, 40 from Masjid Al Munir Kampung Melayu Beluru Bakong, 33 from Masjid Al Mutaqqin Bekenu, 50 from Masjid Jihadullah Kampung Pejuang Kelulit, Bekenu, 32 from Masjid Al Jabbar, 49 from Masjid Darul Khairat Bakam; and 30 from Surau Taqwa Kampung Narum–Marudi.

The jamboree consisted of programmes such as ‘tazkirah’ (group motivational talks), self-reflect sessions, recreational activities, singing songs of praise, group workshops and also a quiz.