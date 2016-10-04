Orang Ulu in Mulu in the development wagon, says rep

MIRI: Many churches, village security and development committees (JKKK), and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are very active in Mulu constituency.

Its assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala said he was delighted because all the community-driven activities and programmes organised by them were good for the local economy and unity of the people.

“It also shows that the Orang Ulu want to take part in government development plans to progress,” he said during a simple ceremony to hand over minor rural project (MRP) grants here recently.

Gerawat, who is also Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, added that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was focussed in wanting to open up the rural areas in order to close all urban-rural disparities.

On the MRP grants, he said since funds were limited, he could only give based on priority, meaning urgent cases would be considered first.

“For those organisations or associations that did not get it this year, they will get it next year.”

Thirteen organisations received the MRP grants yesterday. They were JKKK Long Panai (RM40,000); BEM on the Rock, BEM Airport Road Miri, Forum, Persatuan Berawan Sarawak, and Long Patan Batu Belah (RM20,000 each); Persatuan Alumni College Tuanku Hj Bujang Miri and BEM Pa Longan (RM15,000 each); JKKK Long Jakitan (RM10,000); RNDO, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak, Miri Branch, Persatuan Professional Kaban Miri, and BEM Senadin (RM5,000 each).