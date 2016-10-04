Over 700 members attend SDNU Sibu Family Day

Chambai (left) and Romeo (third left) helping to place a traditional beaded stole from SDNU Sibu around Nanta. Nanta (seated 10th right) posing for a group photo with the organising committee and SDNU members.

SIBU: More than 700 members and families took part in the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu Family Day held at Permai Lake Garden here yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Regional and Rural Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also SDNU deputy president, was the guest-of-honour.

He praised the SDNU Sibu for organising such a meaningful event and other past activities, adding that family day was important to foster relationships not only among members but also with those around them.

He also highlighted programmes under his ministry such as Income Increment Programme (PPP) to reduce poverty which SDNU could tap into to improve living standards and income levels within the community.

As an example, he said, in West Malaysia, people could seek help from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to set up small to large-scale businesses.

The deputy minister also emphasised to those present on the importance of education to raise living standards not only for their own families but also for the community.

Later, he presented a RM15,000 grant to the organiser for the event, especially to give as study incentives to students who achieved excellent grades in public examinations.

He also presented grants amounting to RM40,000 to the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) of SMK St Anthony, Sarikei; BOS-St Alphonsus Church; Kanowit Bumiputera Youth committee; and PIBG SK Sacred Heart English, Sibu.

A total of 83 individuals ranging from Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) students to Master’s degree students also received study incentives during the event.

Among those present were political secretaries to the Chief Minister Thomas Romeo Christopher Tegong and Daniel Bujal, Temenggong Stanley Gramong, Temenggong Billy Panyau, SDNU Sibu chairman Chambai Lindong and organising chairman Sammy Dennis.