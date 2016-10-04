Pageant contestants riled over missing prize money

KUCHING: A disgruntled winner of a beauty pageant resorted to lodging a police report when the organisers failed to pay her prize money.

She was the only one who lodged the report though it was learnt that she also filed the report ‘on behalf’ of other unhappy contestants as well.

The woman, accompaniedv by other contestants and a concerned member of the public, lodged the report at Sungai Maong police station on Sunday claiming that the privately organised pageant had cheated them of prize monies.

The competition was held at a popular community centre here on Aug 5 which was attended by VVIPs, VIPs and paying diners.

It was subdivided into three categories of Kumang, Keling and Indai Kumang, where winners of each category were supposed to receive cash prizes of RM3,000 (champion); RM2,000 (first runner up); RM1,500 (second runner up); RM500 (fourth spot) and RM300 (fifth spot). Those who won various subsidiary titles were also to receive RM300 each.

The complainant said she and the others felt cheated after they grew weary of ‘excuses of the organisers’.

She was also mulling legal action against the organisers.

However, one contestant of the pageant claimed she had received a message from one of the organisers, stating that they will make good their promise by settling the prize money owed in stages.