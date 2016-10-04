Paku hot spring needs better facilities to attract visitors

KUCHING: Facilities at the Paku hot spring in Bau have to be further improved to attract more visitors.

In revealing this, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh said about RM300,000 is required for the project.

He said the proposed improvement works would include the building of a changing room, toilets, and sheltered-pools for adults and kids as well a place for family barbecue.

“I have requested for fund from the Federal Tourism Ministry to finance the proposed project.

“We hope to get the fund by next year so that the Bau District Council (MDB) can start the facelift project,” he said.

Miro, who inspected the site after the completion of the first phase of the renovation project on Saturday, said the site had already been cleared while a big retention pool had been filled.

He said it cost MDB some RM80,000 to get the site clearing and pool construction job done.

Because there was no changing room and toilets yet, he said the pool is still closed to the public.

Presently Paku Hot spring is just an open air pool without any building or a sheltered area.

Before this, the hot spring looked like an abandoned pond. All it had was a sign board.

Miro said once the hot spring had undergone a major facelift, the site would be handed over to the Kampung Sibulung folks for them to manage and maintain.

“Minimal fees then will be charged for every entry so the villagers can manage and maintain the facilities,” he said.

Miro believed that the Paku Hot spring can become a popular tourist spot as it is not far from here.

To get there, one will have to turn to Pekan Paku, and keep going about one and a half kilometer before reaching it.