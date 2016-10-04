Party leavers are opportunist politicians – DAP Sarawak

KOTA KINABALU: Those who have quit DAP and PKR on the pretext of ‘local party’ sentiment have been described as opportunist politicians by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong in a statement yesterday was of the opinion that the local party regionalism politics is just another form of racism politics of Umno.

Both are used by the ruling party to divide the people so as to consolidate their ruling position. These regionalism and racism sentiments are also used by the ruling party to divert the people’s attention on important national issues and to rationalise cronyism at the expense of the people and the country, Chong claimed.

In expressing DAP Sarawak’s support for its counterpart in Sabah following the resignation of several key state leaders, Chong said they strongly believed that DAP Sabah would very quickly emerge stronger than before and that the episode is but a process of weeding the bad apples from the good ones.

“To those who have quit DAP and PKR on the pretext of local party sentiment, my one-liner comment is that they are opportunist politicians. Those who quit DAP and PKR have resorted to the argument that only a local party can better fight for the state. Such argument is similar to the BN’s age-old argument that ‘only a Malay can fight for Malay’s rights’ or ‘only a Chinese can fight for Chinese rights’, he said.

According to Chong, it had been shown that racism is the most divisive element in Malaysian society and the BN parties are resorting to regionalism to further divide the people.

History has also shown, it was the so-called local parties in Sarawak that have sold out Sarawak’s rights to the Federal Government, he claimed, adding that they are the ones signing off the Sarawak’s oil and gas rights.

“They are the ones who put an end to English education in Sarawak. They are also the ones who approved the lop-sided annual development fund against Sarawak’s interest,” he alleged.

“The local parties in Sabah are no better than their counterparts in Sarawak. There were times when Sabah was ruled by Sabahan local parties. At the end, for some personal interest, the leaders of these local parties joined BN and together they exploited the people of Sabah. Now Sabah is the poorest state in Malaysia,” he claimed.

Chong is of the opinion that the worth of a political party depends not on whether it is racially-based or regionally based. It depends on the party’s ideology and its track record of service and struggle for the people.

“After all, hasn’t Sarawak all this while been governed by Sarawakians? Sabah governed by Sabahan? For that matter, hasn’t Malaysia also been governed by Malaysians? Yet, we see the deterioration of the state of affairs and the rising corruption in the whole of Malaysia, be it in Sabah or Sarawak.

“Throughout the history of Malaysia, Umno has been using the racial sentiment to consolidate its power. Now, BN in Sabah and Sarawak are trying to use the regionalism sentiment to consolidate their power in the states and to divert the attention of fellow Sarawakians and Sabahans from all the corruption and cronyism in the states,” he said.

“In the recent BN’s electoral victory in Sarawak, some sector attributes it to the rise of regionalism sentiment. But the true reason is the ‘New CM’ sentiment where many would like to give Adenan a chance to honour his pledges,” he said.

“If it were truly the regionalism sentiment at play, DAP Sarawak would not have successfully defended seven state seats.

“Furthermore, those who had advocated most strongly for regionalism politics, the Sarawak for Sarawakians group had all their candidates losing not only the deposits but obtaining less than three percent of the cast votes.

“Therefore, I am confident that the people in Sabah, like the voters in Sarawak, are wise enough not to allow these opportunist politicians to use our love for the state for their own personal gains,” he said.