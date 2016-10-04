Practise fairness, Salang tells councillors

SIBU: Councillors of local authorities have been reminded not to be biased when distributing projects.

Julau MP and 1Malaysia Sarawak Advisory Council (1MSAC) chairman Datuk Joseph Salang said being fair would make a good impression on the people.

“Of course when there is allocation for projects, you want it for the development of your respective longhouses or areas.

“But you should also think about others who need it the most. It is things like this that will make people remember you longer as councillors,” he said when officiating at a thanksgiving ceremony for Johnny Antieng’s appointment as Matu Daro District Council councillor.

The function was held at Rumah John Antieng in Pasai Siong here recently.

Also present were Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang, his wife Anita Ijan, political secretary to the Chief Minister, Edwin Banta, and former Sibu Rural District Council councillor Andrewson Ngalai Asom.

Salang, who was a councillor with Kuching Municipal Council from 1981 to 1984, said councillors were appointed because of their close ties with the people’s representatives.

Councillors are trusted by elected representatives to strengthen their base with the people on the ground, he said.

“Therefore, it will affect the elected representatives if the councillors slack in their duties,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Gira said he was the elected representative of everyone in Tamin, including those who did not vote for him in the last state election.

He added that he went to the ground regularly to meet the people and to help resolve problems they were facing.

At the same function, Anita presented wheelchairs to Lidi Nyegang and Jelin Sumping on behalf of the Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati).