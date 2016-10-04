Quick alert by off-duty firefighter saves forest from total destruction

KUCHING: A Fire and Rescue personnel did not expect that his job would follow him during his day off.

Zulkhairani Ramli was spending a leisurely afternoon at Kampung Bako yesterday when he heard about a forest fire at Kampung Seraik nearby.

He immediately rang the department’s operations centre at Tabuan Jaya, informing them about the incident.

An eight-member team from Tabuan Jaya station was despatched to the scene, which was located about 1.5km away from Kampung Bako jetty.

According to state Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Farhan Sufyan Borhan, the fire has burned down about six acres of land at the site, which is about a 15-minute walk from the jetty.

“My men arrived at the scene at 1.15pm. They were assisted by four volunteer firefighters from the village, who were already there.

They used floating pumps and water from the nearby river to put out the fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.