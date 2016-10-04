RAM reaffirms Heineken Malaysia’s ratings

KUCHING: RAM Ratings has reaffirmed Heineken Malaysia Bhd’s (Heineken) global and Asean-scale corporate credit ratings of gA2/Stable/gP1 and seaAAA/Stable/seaP1, respectively.

Concurrently, the ratings agency has reaffirmed the AAA/Stable/P1 ratings of HMB’s RM500 million CP/MTN Programme (2011/2018).

The reaffirmation of the ratings is based on Heineken’s key financial metrics coming in within our expectations, supported by a strong operating performance within the domestic malt-liquor market (MLM).

“Heineken had extended its market share lead in this segment to 62.7 per cent in financial year 2016 ending June (FY16) from 59.5 per cent a year earlier. Meanwhile, the group is anticipated to preserve its lead as well as its superior financial profile, backed by a low debt level and robust cashflow-generating ability.

“In fiscal 2016, revenue was lifted 5.7 per cent y-o-y to RM1.85 billion driven by a 6.5 per cent spike in sales volume. Apart from a strong performance from its core brands, sales were also supported by the launch of new line extensions, such as Tiger White and Tiger Radler,” said Kevin Lim, RAM’s head of Consumer and Industrial Ratings.

“The higher top line is also attributed to continued multiple raids by the Royal Malaysian Customs to combat trade in illicit malt liquor,” he added.

Another contributor may have been the stronger US dollar, which increases the risk-to-reward ratio for contraband trade.

Meanwhile, better cost efficiencies further boosted Heineken’s operating profit before depreciation, interest and tax margin y-o-y to 21.6 per cent as at end-June 2016.

The group’s cashflow generation remains very robust. In line with stronger sales, Heineken generated increased funds from operations (FFO) of RM376.39 million and an operating cashflow (OCF) of RM331.02 million in FY16.

Coupled with reduced debt, these figures translated into superior FFO and OCF debt cover ratios of 6.84 and 6.02 times, respectively.

“Going forward, we envisage the Group’s cashflow-protection metrics remaining impressive,” Lim remarked.

In tandem with a lower debt level, Heineken’s gearing ratio eased to 0.16 times from 0.20 times a year earlier. Its net gearing, however, rose to 0.15 times from 0.06 times as its cash balance had thinned to RM4.54 million after a hefty dividend payout of RM305.12 million.

Nevertheless, looking ahead, the Group’s balance sheet is envisaged to continue to be conservative.

Heineken, nonetheless, faces several challenges. Malt-liquor industry volumes remain vulnerable to any escalation in illicit trade and are also susceptible to tax increases in the short term.

“In year 2016, Heineken had raised the prices of its products to reflect cost increases, including taxes.

“As a result, taking into account the softer consumer sentiment, we expect MLM volume to decline one to three per cent over the next year, before recovering thereafter.

“The Group’s cost structure is exposed to volatility in raw material prices and packaging costs.”