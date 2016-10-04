Rep to set up special bureaus for better service delivery

SIBU: Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang wants to set up special bureaus to work with him deliver better services to the people in his state constituency.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony held at Rumah John Antieng in Pasai Siong on Saturday, he said the bureaus will be headed by those reliable for the job.

“I cannot do all these alone and that is why I’m planning to set up bureaus to overlook for example welfare, sports, religion, education and other matters concerning the people in Tamin.

“The bureaus will help me to identify problems and issues faced by the people. They later will bring up those issues and problems to relevant authorities to find immediate solutions,” he said.

Gira said through such bureaus he would be able to inform agencies such as Public Works Department, Sibu Resident Office, Selangau District Office, Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and many others on the need of people in Tamin.

“Most importantly, I can relate people’s need and predicaments to the chief minister,” he added.

Gira later informed the people that he had spoken to Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi on the request to tar seal a gravel road in Pasai Siong.

He said he was assured by Nanta that the 14 kilometre road would be given due consideration. He also called on the people to give support to whoever selected as Barisan Nasional candidate to defend Selangau parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

Julau MP and 1Malaysia Sarawak Advisory Council (1MSAC) chairman Datuk Joseph Salang and Gira were guests of honour at the event as a show of gratitude for the appointment of Johnny Antieng as Matu Daro District Council councillor.

Also present were a political secretary to the chief minister Edwin Banta, Gira’s wife Anita Ijan and former Sibu Rural District Council councillor Andrewson Ngalai Asom.