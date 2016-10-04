Resignations a disrespect to constituents – MCA

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR and Sabah DAP opposition leaders have the right and freedom to resign from their respective parties but their action was a disrespect to their constituents who voted for them, said Sabah MCA Liaison Committee deputy president Datuk Francis Goh.

He said the constituents voted for the opposition candidates in the 13th general election (GE13) because they supported the parties they represented.

“The opposition parties seem to be disunited following the resignation of their leaders and setting up of new political parties.”

In fact, Goh said the opposition parties in Sabah were somewhat like ‘rojak’.

Goh said this when asked to comment on the resignations of top leaders from Sabah PKR and Sabah DAP, including Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin, secretary general Datuk Maijol Mahap, information chief Terrence Siambun, Women Movement chief Johair Matlani, as well as Sabah DAP deputy chairman Joan Goh, secretary Junz Wong, treasurer David William and vice state chairman George Hiew from their respective parties.

On Lajim’s application to set up a new local political party to champion Sabah rights, Goh said political parties do advocate Sabah for Sabahans.

“As a Sabahan, I do not think this is wrong. This is the correct direction.

“We shall wait and see whether they (the opposition) can build up their influence.”

On the latest political development’s effect on the next general election, Goh said the opposition parties might have an impact on Barisan Nasional (BN) if they could cooperate under one flag or else they would end up like the opposition in Sarawak.