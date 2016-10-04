Rev Bolly opens new Tadika St Faith building

Bolly (left) unveils a plaque commemorating the new Tadika St Faith Kenyalang building. Also seen are Nelson (second left), Tsen (second right) and Josephine (right) Bolly (third right) watering the belian tree he had just planted after the dedication service.

KUCHING: The new Tadika St Faith Kenyalang building was officially opened on Sunday after a dedication ceremony held on site.

Right Rev Datuk Bolly Lapok, the Anglican Bishop for the diocese of Kuching who oversees the Malaysian state of Sarawak and the country of Brunei, led the dedication service for the new kindergarten.

According to Tadika St Faith management committee chairman Darrel Tsen, the three-floor building with 12 classrooms located at the site of the former St Faith’s Primary School is a project of the Anglican Diocese of Kuching.

It took developers one and-a-half years to build. The building’s foundation stone blessing ceremony was held on Oct 12, 2014.

“The estimated cost to build this new building is RM4.3 million. The land where this building is built is a 1.6 acre land situated at Lot 9559, along Jalan Datuk Amar Sim Kheng Hong,” he added.

He also revealed that the land was originally donated by an individual by the name of Barbara Mendu for educational purposes and was registered in the name of the Bishop of Kuching.

After leading the dedication service, Bolly went on to bless each room in the building before unveiling a commemorative plaque and planting belian trees on site with St Faith’s Church priest-in-charge Rev Nelson Ugas.

The new kindergarten will continue to operate on the principle of being self-sustaining rather than profit-making. Its priority is to educate and nurture the children entrusted to its care, to inculcate sound values and provide quality education.

Also present during the ceremony were Tadika St Faith principal Josephine Gawing and the building’s fundraising committee members.