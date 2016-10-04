Rohani: 30 Per Cent Club aims to increase women’s presence in corporate boardrooms

KUCHING: The government will continue to empower Malaysian women through the establishment of the 30 Per Cent Club.

According to Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, the club represents the first momentum of the government’s move towards recognising the major roles of women in the nation’s development and prosperity.

It would even act as a catalyst towards achieving gender diversity in the corporate sector, she said when opening a seminar conducted by the Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC) at a hotel here yesterday.

Her text of speech was read by Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“The 30 Per Cent Club is not a company, NGO (non-governmental organisation) or a voluntary organisation – because it does not have a formal structure.

“Instead, it is a group consisting of business leaders who are committed to promoting more women as members on the board of directors of any company. It is based on a business-led approach, in which the establishment

of the 30 Per Cent Club serves as a hub for the government to achieve at least 30 per cent of women holding decision-making positions in the corporate sector,” she said.

Rohani also pointed out that the government had created ‘an enabling environment’ for women, especially those with ‘young families’, to remain in the labour force. Incentives and tax exemptions had been introduced and provided to encourage the establishment of childcare centres at the workplace, she stated. The government, Rohani said, had also been providing a monthly childcare fee subsidy – RM150 per child – to parents whose monthly household income fell below RM4,500 in the public sector.

Additionally, the government had enacted the Employment Regulations 2010 (Part-Time Employees) which came into force on Oct 1, 2010 to encourage more women, particularly housewives, to enter the workforce on a part-time basis, she said.

“In 2010, the government extended maternity leave (fully paid) for civil servants from 60 days to 90 days.”

Rohani also said the ‘Women Career Comeback Grant’ programme had been launched to encourage women to return to the workforce, adding that the grant was meant to retain women at work and at the same time, encourage those who had left to return to the workforce.

“Women are a valuable resource which can be a powerful driver of economy and business. The ‘Women Career Comeback Grant’ is also set to motivate women to rise to senior management roles,” Rohani highlighted.