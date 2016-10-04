Nation 

‘Sabah DAP will resolve cause of resignations’

GEORGE TOWN, 30 Jun -- Ketua Menteri Pulau Pinang Lim Guan Eng (bertali leher) dan seorang ahli perniagaan wanita Phang Li Khoon dibawa ke Mahkamah Sesyen George Town, Khamis untuk didakwa atas tuduhan bersabit kes jaul-beli sebuah banglo. --fotoBERNAMA (2016) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

GEORGE TOWN, 30 Jun — Ketua Menteri Pulau Pinang Lim Guan Eng (bertali leher) dan seorang ahli perniagaan wanita Phang Li Khoon dibawa ke Mahkamah Sesyen George Town, Khamis untuk didakwa atas tuduhan bersabit kes jaul-beli sebuah banglo.
–fotoBERNAMA (2016) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

SEBERANG PERAI: Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is confident that the Sabah chapter of DAP will be able to address the issues that led to the mass resignations on Sunday.

Lim is awaiting a full report from Sabah DAP chief Stephen Wong and expressed confidence in the latter’s ability to handle the problem.

“I will leave this to the Sabah DAP chairman. He will issue a statement later so I will leave it to him,” he said when met by reporters after he launched a community hall at Jawi.

The Penang lawmaker was commenting on the resignations of DAP’s Likas assemblyman Junz Wong as well as PKR’s Klias assemblyman Datuk Lajim Ukin and Moyog representative Terrence Siambun and other party leaders on Sunday.

Other DAP leaders who left are its deputy chairman Joan Goh, vice-chairman George Hiew and treasurer David William.

Lajim told a press conference on Sunday that 70 per cent of its 35-members state PKR committee would also quit the party while claiming that he had the backing of 10 Sabah PKR divisions.

They are believed to have quit to join former Umno leader and former minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s yet-to-be-formed new party.

