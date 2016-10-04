Sabah PKR still intact — Wan Azizah

KUALA LUMPUR: The resignation of several leaders in Sabah, including state Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Datuk Lajim Ukin, will not weaken PKR, said its president, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Azizah said while she understood and empathised with Lajim’s decision, she said the practice of elected representatives abandoning the party platform on which they contested cannot be condoned.

She also insisted that PKR is the “first multiracial party” which recognised the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, amid criticism that the party has not been doing enough for them, which eventually led to the resignations.

“We ‘mainstreamed’ the Malaysian Day celebration, Borneonisation and Sabah autonomy long before other parties joined in the chorus,” she said.

Lajim, the Klias assemblyman, announced his departure from the party on Sunday, and is expected to join a local-based party headed by former United Malays National Organisation (Umno) vice-president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

PKR’s Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun followed suit, about a week after the party’s sole federal lawmaker in Sabah, Darrell Leiking, announced his resignation.

Dr Wan Azizah said despite the triple blow to the party, its 26 divisions will remain intact and the party will fill up the positions that were left vacant.

“All our 26 divisions in the state (including Labuan) remain strong and functional because it is individual leaders who left the party in favour of locally set-up opposition parties.

“Sabah PKR will continue to spearhead preparations for state and federal elections expected to be called in less than a year,” she said.

Although Lajim may join another opposition party, Dr Wan Azizah said she is positive that the opposition coalition in Sabah can work together to ensure straight fights in the next general election.

“I will continue to engage all parties committed to the Reformasi ideals in Sabah in the same way I have been consistent to engage all parties at the federal level.

“We must return to the rakyat to whom we owe our allegiance,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that she had tasked her chief of staff Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to meet party leaders in Kota Kinabalu this week to

ensure the party’s preparations for the general election are not disrupted.