Sarawak rule lanes again in Batu Kawa

KUCHING: Sarawak continued its dominance in the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma) bowling competition as Siw Sing Hie, Siong Mui Hong and Sia Chew Ing delivered the team’s second gold via the women’s trios event.

For Sia and Siong, it was their second gold of the Games following their earlier win in the women’s doubles on Sunday.

Yesterday, the trio knocked down a total of 2,589 pins over 18 games at the Megalanes Bowling Centre Batu Kawa here.

Siw downed 797 with 125-137-113-171-130-121, Siong 864 with 136-162-134-145-150-137 while Sia contributed 928 with 134-132-159-200-146-157.

Annied Chew Yoon Tai, Aishah Abdul Shukor and Cheng Kam Ping clinched silver for the Federal Territory with a 2,475 total.

Sabah took the bronze through Nural Farhana Wahab, Masrumi Juri and Jovinia Danduan with 2,372.

Sarawak topped the medal standings as of yesterday with two gold, two silver and a bronze ahead of Selangor (2-1-0), Federal Territory (1-2-1) and Sabah (1-1-3).

Meanwhile, in the men’s trios event the Federal Territory took the gold through Wong Chew Hong, Chua Hock and Mohd Zaidi Awang with a total of 3,167.

Selangor won silver with 3,128 through Mohd Firdaus Mohamad, Mohad Razid Redzali and Ahmad Zainurin Amat Jailani. Sabah took the bronze through Ho Choon Seong, Lo Fook Fah and Nethaneal Siegfred Enson with 7,079.

When met by reporters 35-year-old Sia Chew Ting said that she is still hoping to add to her current collection of two gold and a bronze.

The bowling competition continues today.