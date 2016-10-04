Sim pledges to help Hindu temple build community hall

KUCHING: The Ministry of Local Government will cooperate with and assist the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple (SMMT) to build a community hall to provide shelter from the weather and to host programmes and cultural activities.

“I will try in whatever way to help out – definitely in terms of financial and all other procedures,” its minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said in his speech when officiating at the opening ceremony to mark the Navaratri Festival celebration at SMMT, Rock Road here yesterday.

The temple will be celebrating the Navaratri Festival for 12 days beginning Oct 1 (Sunday).

Also present were SMMT president Penghulu T. Komarusamy and advisor Shankar Ram Asnani.

Dr Sim also took the opportunity to thank his voters in Batu Kawah which has a large Indian community.

“Without you I wouldn’t be able to be where I am today, to help you more. I would like to thank the Indian community for

believing in me and giving me a chance and I hope I won’t let you down.”

He added that he represented all Sarawakians and not just the Chinese community.

He also acknowledged the Bumiputera community for supporting him during the last state election.