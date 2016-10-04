Sime Darby’s Singapore property disposal an unsurprising move

KUCHING: Sime Darby Bhd’s (Sime Darby) third property disposal in Singapore has been viewed by analysts as an unsurprising move.

Sime Darby announced last week in a filing on Bursa Malaysia that Sime Darby Property Singapore Limited (SDPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby Property Bhd, which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby, had disposed its entire equity interest in Sime Darby Property (Alexandra) Private Ltd (SDP Alexandra) to Aster Investment Holding Pte Ltd (Aster) for a total cash consideration of S$82.55 million (equivalent to approximately RM249 million), subject to certain additional purchase price adjustments.

The announcement also explained that Aster is an indirect 25 per cent-owned associate company of SDPSL and that the remaining 75 per cent equity interest of Aster is indirectly held by Sedan Holding Ltd.

“Following the disposal, SDP Alexandra has become an associate company and has ceased to be an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary company of Sime Darby,” the group said.

The group added that the disposal will not have any material effect on the earnings or net assets of the Sime Darby Group for the financial year ending June 30, 2017.

According to Maybank IB Research, SDP Alexandra is the third property in Singapore that is being disposed as part of Sime Darby’s asset monetisation exercise.

This did not come as a surprise to the research arm as Sime Darby had previously guided that the third asset disposal in Singapore would be completed in financial year 2017 (FY6/17).

“SDP Alexandra is said to own a commercial building at Alexandra Road, Singapore,” it said.

Maybank IB Research noted that separately, Sime Darby also announced the completion of the group’s proposed disposal of a 10 per cent equity stake in Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) to Paramount Spring Sdn Bhd following a revision to the disposal price of RM323 milion (down 5.5 per cent) announced earlier last week.

By the research arm’s estimate, the lower disposal price (-RM19 million) will lower the earlier disposal gain by the same quantum to approximately RM28 million (previously RM47 million).

“Sime Darby’s equity stake in E&O is now reduced to 12 per cent post disposal,” it said.

All in, Sime Darby remained a ‘hold’ for Maybank IB Research with an unchanged target price of RM7.56 per share on 21-fold FY17 price earnings ratio (PER), pegged at the stock’s historical five-year mean.

Maybank IB Research also had a ‘hold’ for Sime Darby’s final proposed dividend per share (DPS) of 21sen.