State opposition leaders urged to emulate Sabah counterparts

SIBU: United People’s Party (UPP) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said opposition leaders in Sarawak should follow the footsteps of their counterparts in Sabah to leave their Peninsular Malaysian parties for local parties to work towards the aspirations of the people.

In a press statement yesterday, Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister, said the political scenario was changing as the people in East Malaysia were now more aware of their autonomy rights.

“The opposition leaders should focus on the local issues now. The parliamentary election is approaching. These matters will be crucial. Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem has already played a leading role and this has been well accepted by the people.”

Wong said he was not surprised by the political development that rocked Sabah, adding the Federal Government should take matters relating to East Malaysia seriously.

He said Sarawak BN won a landslide victory in the state election in May because of its stand on the state’s rights.

He sees the current political scenario in Sabah as a chain reaction from the Sarawak state election.

For UPP, he said the party was formed by Sarawakians for the aspirations of Sarawakians.

He pledged UPP would continue supporting Adenan in fighting for the autonomy rights of Sarawak.