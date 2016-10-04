Student rescued from Mount Santubong after fainting spell

KUCHING: A student was rescued after he fainted while making a descent at Mt Santubong on Sunday night.

The 23-year-old victim, who is studying at a private university, was with 10 other students when he passed out at level two of the mountain.

According to a spokesman of the State and Fire Department operations centre, a rescue team arrived at the foot of the mountain around 7.30pm before climbing up to rescue the victim. The student who was revived after the spell managed to walk down to level one.

“Nine of the students continued the journey down the mountain while one of them accompanied him at level one while waiting for help to arrive,” the spokesman said.

“He was brought down to the foot of the mountain around 8.50pm whereby a team of Fire emergency medical rescue services unit waited,” the spokesperson said adding that his condition was weak and immediately received treatment upon arrival.

On Saturday night, Fire and Rescue Department rescued a 31-year-old woman after she was injured while climbing the mountain at level 8, and on the same night, Forest Rangers rescued two climbers who were stranded at level one.