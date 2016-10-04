Teamwork crucial in delivering quality education — Meluan rep

JULAU: Close cooperation between the school and the local community is vital to enable them to accomplish their common goal of providing quality education to children.

Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, who made the call, added that the teachers and local folk especially the grassroots leaders ought to pool their resources to achieve this objective.

Rolland said this at a dialogue session held in conjunction with a parents-teachers association (PTA) fest organised by SK Ulu Entabai near here recently.

“Being in the teaching profession for a good number of years, I acknowledge the significant roles played by parents and the local community in the teaching and learning process of young children,” he said.

Rolland also repeated his pledge to give a RM5,000 cash incentive to any students from his constituency offered a place to pursue medicine and engineering courses in public institutions of higher learning based on merit.

In the afternoon, Rolland kicked off a 7-aside football competition (Piala YB Rolland Duat) before attending a thanksgiving dinner later in the evening.

At the dinner, Rolland presented a RM15,000 cheque to the school’s PTA chairman Christopher Jati.

Among those present were a political secretary to the chief minister Alexander Asing, SK Ulu Entabai headmaster Layang Kasi, Julau District Education Office representative Pitil Saong and Penghulu Clement Nesau.